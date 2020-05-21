‘Act against possible suspension of supplies of lifesaving products’

LAHORE:The Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association (PCDA) has drawn the attention of Health Ministry and Drug Regulatory Authority towards the possible suspension of supplies of lifesaving products from June 19.

In a letter to the chief executive of DRAP and secretary of Ministry of NHSR&C, the association requested to them to act proactively to deal with the possible suspension of supplies of biological products from the next month. “The tenure of the current federal government analyst, Zafar Mehmood Minhas, would end on June 19. We would earnestly request you to please ensure that the position of the federal government analyst does not remain vacant for a day, otherwise], it would result in non-supply of lifesaving products. Unless the DRAP and the NHSR&C act proactively, there will again be a suspension of supplies of biological products from June 19,” stated the letter. It is to be noted that Zafar Mehmood was notified as the federal government analyst by the ministry of NHSR&C on April 27 for three months, effective from March 19 till June 19. Earlier, the delay in notifying the federal government analyst had created a chaotic situation. “Importers of various lifesaving biological products could not supply them to various government and private hospitals, simply because there was no lot release of these products endorsed by the federal government analyst. The products such as various oncology, vaccines, insulin, products for kidney transplants, products for dialysis, cardiology products, plasma derived products, and many more critical care products became short in supply.