UVAS online exams from June 15

LAHORE: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad has approved the university’s policy on off-campus online teaching and online examination with “no-disadvantage” approach as per HEC guidelines during the uncertain period of Covid-19.

The online assessments/examinations will begin on June 15 after mock tests. The examinations will be unseen to be taken “Real-time” and “Time-Constrained” using only CTS/Google Classroom/emails and reply sheet/document (e-answer books) will be submitted to the examiners via CTS/Email/Google-classroom.

This evaluation mode is for the final term examination of current semesters 4, 6, 8, 10 and the current 2nd semester mid-term (First Year). The evaluation system will only award Fail/Pass for a subject that will also be reflected on the official transcript of UVAS.

Earlier, these examinations were scheduled from 11th May, 2020, but were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The mode of teaching was shifted from “off-line on-campus” to online off-campus using available software like WhatsApp, Google classrooms, Zoom, Telegram, Google meet, Skype, etc) from April 1, 2020. The teaching period was further extended until May 30. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said the online assessment and teaching had been adopted for the benefit of students, saving their time during the uncertain difficult period of Covid-19. He said that the university would maintain the quality of assessment/examination.

As this system has been adopted for the first time, mock tests are being arranged so that students and teachers will not face any difficulty during the exams, Prof Nasim added. The vice-chancellor appreciated the varsity’s Information Technology Department for the development of Course Teaching System and facilitating the faculty and students.