No headway in probe into robbery, murder incidents

LAHORE:Cantt Division and Model Town Investigation Wings have so far made no headway in the investigation into two separate incidents of robbery-cum-murder a day back.

A 55-year-old man was shot dead by the robbers in the Barki area of Cantt Division police and a 38-year-old man was gunned down by the robbers in the jurisdiction of Ichhara police falling in Model Town Division police.

Barki and Ichhara Investigation police are struggling for clues to crack the cases. The police know that both the killings were the result of resistance offered by the victims to foil robbery bids.

Shockingly, the loss of life ascends to 16 under the head of theft-cum-murder during the current year, as the robbers continue to have a great time in the city. They are fearless and undaunted as they operate freely in all the six divisions of the Lahore police.

It is not just the attitudes of our police officials which have caused the city to reach this dreadful time, but also poor monitoring and ineffective patrolling that has contributed highly to the loss of numerous innocent lives.

Police patrolling is often thought of as a benefaction as it helps to ensure the welfare and security of the citizens. But, the real picture is completely different. Many PRU, Dolphin and area police vehicles can be seen traversing the city, but is this patrolling effective in reality, or the officials are just trying to put on an act, aimed at displaying their fake concern for the safety of the Lahorites?

On May 19, a 55-year-old man was shot dead by the robbers in the Barki area. The victim was identified as Abdul Majeed of Barhamunabad. Abdul Majeed, his brother Daniyal Rafique and son Haroon Ahmad were on their way to vegetable market on a bike when two robbers intercepted them near Barka Kalan stop and held them hostage at gunpoint.

The victim offered resistance on being deprived of Rs25,000 the robbers fired a shot straight in his head and rode away from the scene.Abdul Majeed was rushed to hospital where he died. Barki police registered a case against the unidentified robbers on the complaint of the victim’s brother Daniyal Rafique.

Yet another 38-year-old victim of robbery died, a few hours after in the hospital on May 19. The victim Usman was shot at and wounded by the robbers in the jurisdiction of Ichhara police a day back at 5:00pm.

Usman was sitting in his shop on Ghazi Road when two robbers on a bike came there and made him hostage at gunpoint. They were snatching Rs200,000 cash and cell phone from Usman when he suddenly attempted to overpower them.

As a result, one of the two robbers shot at Usman and fled. The seriously wounded Usman was admitted to hospital where he died. Ichhara police registered a case against the unidentified robbers on the complaint of the victim’s brother Aqib Shahid Ali of Pir Ghazi Road Ichhara.

While talking to The News, DIG Investigation Lahore Dr Inam Waheed said that the Lahore Investigation Wing has solved eight such cases, while the investigation into the remaining eight cases was in progress.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said that the heinous crimes on roads and streets are increasing due to ineffective patrolling, inappropriate strategies, and poor monitoring of the supervisory officers from divisional SPs to ASPs/DSPs of the Lahore Operations Wing.