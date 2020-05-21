LWMC hires 7,152 employees as third party contract ends

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and following the vision of the Punjab government, Board of Directors, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) formally concluded the contract of the third party outsourcing hiring of employees.

The third party outsourcing system was operational for the last 10 years in the company and ineffective for thousands of employees and organisation causing frequent strikes, delay in salaries etc. After the formal closure of the contract nearly 7,152 employees were directly hired by LWMC without any third party or outsourcing system. By direct hiring of employees and closing the third party contract LWMC will save more than 180 million annually. Another advantage of direct hiring of employees by LWMC is that workers will be facilitated by EOBI, Social Security and Group life insurance.

LWMC chairman stated that workers were the asset to the organisation and their role in all circumstances was commendable without any doubt. He added that LWMC directly hired employees following the vision and direction of the chief minister which would facilitate the employees and would be beneficial for the company as well. LWMC chairman said Company will save millions of rupees annually by directly hiring.