PM’s chairing World Economic Forum meeting honour for country: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

LAHORE:Chairing the World Economic Forum meeting by Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honour for Pakistan, said Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan.

In a statement, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policies against coronavirus spread are getting applause on the international level, adding that Pakistan got splendid success against the coronavirus epidemic under the leadership of Imran Khan.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that the premier will talk about the coronavirus situation in the country and relief measures at the World Economic Forum meeting. There was also a time when he was stopped from talking at the World Economic Forum.

The minister said that according to Amnesty International the world has a lot to learn from Pakistani masses regarding the coronavirus epidemic while Prime Minister Imran Khan took out the country from the difficult time through his wise decisions which is a symbol that the best leader not only trains the government but the people of the country also. —INP

Our correspondent adds: In order to provide relief to the citizens who have been badly affected during coronavirus outbreak, Albayrak Group of Companies has started distribution of ration boxes in Lahore on Wednesday.

Albayrak officials are providing packages comprising of basic food items at various urban and rural localities of the city. The purpose of the distribution was to express solidarity with the people who were facing financial problems owing to the country-wide lockdown.

It is pertinent to mention that Albayrak Group has already delivered ration boxes to the citizens at Bara Kahu, Islamabad and Edhi Foundation, Lahore.