Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority board approves PC-I

LAHORE:The Punjab Aab e Pak Authority board has granted approval to the authority’s PC-I and other administrative matters.

A three-member HR committee was also constituted under the chairmanship of the authority’s chairman, Gen (retired) Nawaz Saleem Mela. The authority will start recruitment process for the hiring of a consultant and other staff from the next month.

Punjab Governor and Aab e Pak Authority Patron-in-Chief Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said his promise to provide clean and safe drinking water to people of Punjab would be fulfilled at all costs. He said the authority would ensure cent per cent transparency and merit.

The Aab e Pak Authority board meeting held at Governor’s House on Wednesday was chaired by Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. Authority’s Chairman Gen (Retired) Nawaz Saleem Mela, Secretary to Governor Dr Rashid Mansoor, Board Member Gohar Ijaz, SMBR Babar Hayat Tarar and the officials of other departments concerned attended the meeting.

The Aab e Pak Authority approved the three-member HR committee headed by Nawaz Saleem Mela and Gohar Ijaz.

After the meeting, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar told journalists that the Local Government and Community Development Department representatives attended the meeting and assured the board that the department would extend support at the grassroots.

He said the HR committee would ensure recruitment of the authority’s staff on pure merit to help the authority emerge as a strong institution. He said the authority would work round the clock and the promise to provide clean drinking water to people of Punjab would be fulfilled.