NAB official summoned on Ramazan Sugar Mill admin plea

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Wednesday summoned the relevant investigating officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition by Ramazan Sugar Mill of the Sharif family against non-registration of its shares by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The mill’s administrator through a counsel submitted before the court that all of its assets had been frozen following the references made by the NAB.

He said the mill wanted to obtain loan from bank and, for that purpose it requested the SECP to register its shares. However, the counsel said the commission refused to register the shares due to the NAB references pending against the sugar mill.

He requested the court to order the SECP to register the shares of the mill so it could secure loan from the bank. Justice Ayesha A. Malik directed the investigation officer to appear before the court on May 28 along with complete record of the case.

high tea: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to serve high tea to the accused in its custody on the occasion of Eid. According to a press release issued by the NAB, the accused in NAB’s judicial lockups and on judicial remands in jails will also be sent bouquets.

It is the first time that the bureau will send bouquets to the accused detained in Camp and Kot Lakhpat jails. In the previous years, the NAB had made a tradition of serving refreshments to the accused in its custody on Eid occasions.

The NAB stated that the said actions of NAB are on humanitarian bases. However, there will be no compromise on the standards of investigation, the NAB press release concluded.