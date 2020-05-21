close
Thu May 21, 2020
May 21, 2020

Condolence

Sports

May 21, 2020

LAHORE: DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has condoled the deaths of SBP table tennis coach Saba Waris’s elder brother Shuja Waris and senior sports reporter Shahzad Malik’s wife on Wednesday. In his condolence message, Adnan Arshad Aulakh shared his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

