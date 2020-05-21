KP leading in Online Taekwondo

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were ahead in the first-ever online Taekwondo Poomsae Championship that started under the auspices of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are at the top with six gold, two silver and one bronze medals.Punjab is currently occupying second position scooping up three gold, three silver and six bronze while Sindh claimed three silver and seven bronze medals.

In the event fighters from all the affiliated associations including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and members of clubs which are registered with the district, provincial or national federation are participating.

As many as 400 athletes are featuring in the event which will continue till May 22. Foreign-based Pakistani fighters and players belonging to other nationalities including 36 foreign players from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, USA, Jordan, Russia, India, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Sudan and Nepal are also featuring in this first ever Championship of its kind.