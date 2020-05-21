close
Thu May 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

KP leading in Online Taekwondo

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were ahead in the first-ever online Taekwondo Poomsae Championship that started under the auspices of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are at the top with six gold, two silver and one bronze medals.Punjab is currently occupying second position scooping up three gold, three silver and six bronze while Sindh claimed three silver and seven bronze medals.

In the event fighters from all the affiliated associations including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and members of clubs which are registered with the district, provincial or national federation are participating.

As many as 400 athletes are featuring in the event which will continue till May 22. Foreign-based Pakistani fighters and players belonging to other nationalities including 36 foreign players from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, USA, Jordan, Russia, India, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Sudan and Nepal are also featuring in this first ever Championship of its kind.

Latest News

More From Sports