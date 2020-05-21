FIFPro chief warns against punishing players

PARIS: The head of global players’ union FIFPro has given his backing to footballers who do no want to return to training because of coronavirus fears and cautioned that it would be “inhumane and unacceptable” if they were to be punished for taking such a stance.

Jonas Baer-Hoffmann’s comments come after Troy Deeney of English Premier League side Watford refused to restart training ahead of a possible resumption of the season because he does not want to put his young child, who has breathing difficulties, at risk of catching the virus. Deeney has also cited fears his family could be in danger because of figures that show black and ethnic minorities in the UK -- which has the highest recorded death toll in Europe -- are more likely to become seriously ill with COVID-19. Deeney is “a player who has very legitimate concerns and wants to protect his family”, Baer-Hoffmann said in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.

However, there is no suggestion that Watford are planning to take disciplinary action against Deeney. Several players in England have voiced concerns about returning to training, even in small groups. Watford were among the Premier League clubs affected by six positive tests for the virus out of a total of 748 tests conducted on Sunday and Monday.

England defender Danny Rose, on loan at Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur, said players were being treated like “lab rats” as the league attempts to get going again.