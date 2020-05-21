Olympian pugilist Qambrani forced to work at barrier: PSM’s 44 sportsmen transferred to security department

KARACHI: As many as 44 players of different sports disciplines of Pakistan Steel Mills have been transferred to security department which has raised many eyebrows.

The News has learnt that these players belong to cricket, football, hockey and boxing. According to insiders there are also four female athletes serving the PSM but they have not been disturbed. Those who have been transferred also include renowned Olympian boxer Abdul Rasheed Qambrani and 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games silver medallist Abdul Khaliq. Qambrani has been assigned the duty on the barrier. Sources said such a low job from such a high profile Olympian pugilist is a real disgrace for sportsmen.

“We salute Qambrani. He is Pakistan’s precious asset and we cannot see him doing such a low job,” a team source said.

This correspondent also learnt that in football team there are several qualified people also who are graduates and some have bagged masters and MBA degrees. “How you can send such qualified people to security,” a source said. Players said that they don’t know how to operate guns and this might land them in deep trouble if any untoward incident happened.

Sources said that the appointment of all these players has been made purely on sports and if they go to court it may land the high-ups in trouble. Various team sources blasted a top sports official for unsettling the players since he has taken charge one and a half year ago.

“The dame official cannot see us serving as players. He does not know the sports requirements. Players main task is to play. He could not bear when we used to go homes after holding a couple of hours training camp. You know it’s sports requirement but he does not know this,” a player said. Sources said that footballers had revolted when their teammate Sarfraz had been sent to NAB as a peon last year.

Sources said that players have not been given any promotion for the last 13 years. “If such a huge manpower is staying idle then why players are being unsettled,” a team source questioned. The News learnt through internal sources that the three major grounds owned by the PSM are being commercialised.

When contacted Pakistan Steel Sports Secretary Syed Mohammad Sohail said that as per rules players are also to perform duty. He said they have been transferred to security department due to shortage of manpower.

“Even in the past when required players were used to transfer to security department and they also used to play when required,” Sohail said. “PSM is not in a position to hire fresh people. Most of these players are over forty year old,” Sohail conceded.