US fighter jet crashes in Florida

WASHINGTON: A US fighter jet has crashed during a test flight in Florida, the air force said Wednesday, the second military air accident in a week in the state. No one was hurt in the incident involving an F-35A Stealth jet as it tried to land Tuesday night, Eglin Air Force Base said in a statement. The pilot managed to eject and is in stable condition. The crash caused no injuries to any civilians nor property damage at the base. The Lockheed Martin F-35 is the most expensive weapons program in US military history, at a cost of nearly $400 billion to produce nearly 2,500 units in coming decades. The F35-A is the version earmarked for the US Air Force. Each costs around $85 million.