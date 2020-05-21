Israel must ‘abandon threats of annexation’: UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS: The UN´s special Mideast envoy called Wednesday on Israel to drop plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, joining a growing international chorus of opposition. Envoy Nickolay Mladenov also called on the Palestinians to resume talks with the so-called Quartet, comprising the US, Russia, the EU and the United Nations. “Israel must abandon threats of annexation,” Mladenov said during a meeting of the Security Council. “I call on my colleagues in the Middle East Quartet to work with the UN and quickly come forward with a proposal that will enable the Quartet to take up its mediation role and work jointly with countries in the region to advance the prospect of peace,” he added.