Palestinian head warns of total break in case of Israel annexation

RAMALLAH: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas has warned that Israeli annexations in the occupied West Bank would spell the end of all security coordination, as international opposition to the plans grows. US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday became the latest high-profile figure to oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu´s plan to apply Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the strategic Jordan Valley, which makes up around 30 percent of the West Bank. Palestinians say any annexation would put an end to their hopes of an independent state alongside Israel, the so-called two-state solution. In a speech late Tuesday, Abbas said the annexation plans showed Israel was no longer abiding by peace accords between the two. As such, he said, the Palestinian government was “absolved, as of today, of all the agreements and understandings with the American and Israeli governments and of all the obligations based on these understandings and agreements, including the security ones.

Abbas did not go into detail about the implications of such a step, but it is his strongest card in a very weak hand as he seeks to pressure Israel to hold back. Mahmoud Aloul, vice-president of Abbas´s Fatah party, told AFP that implementation of the decisions would be finalised in the coming days but “as of last night all communications with the Israeli side, including security cooperation, were stopped”. Abbas, 85, has been in power since 2005 and has made multiple previous threats to end security cooperation with Israel without ultimately following through. A genuine end to such coordination could jeopardise the relative calm in the West Bank, where 2.7 million Palestinians live alongside more than 400,000 Israeli settlers.