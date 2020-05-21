Russia says many coronavirus patients died of other causes. Some disagree

MOSCOW: Before she died in a Moscow hospital earlier this month, Liubov Kashaeva, 74, twice tested positive for the new coronavirus. Her death was not attributed to the virus, however. It was put down to the cancer she had been suffering from.

“The medical death certificate ... said she died of a malignant tumour,” Kashaeva’s daughter-in-law, Daria Kornilova, said. “Coronavirus was not mentioned anywhere.”Kashaeva is one of thousands of Russians infected with the novel coronavirus whose deaths have been put down to other causes.

“We now know all the characteristics of COVID-19 sufficiently well,” pathologist Oleg Zairatyants, author of the Moscow Health Department guidelines for coronavirus autopsies, told media.

“The result (of the analysis) is objective and pronounced by the commission ... Unfortunately people are dying, but their cause of death is clear to us,” he said, when asked about deaths not being attributed to COVID-19 even when someone had tested positive for the virus.

However, the relatives of several deceased patients dispute that their loved ones would have died when they did had it not been for the virus.Kashaeva had been diagnosed with late-stage bowel cancer in January. But she was due to start chemotherapy and the family expected to have more time with her.

On May 3, Kashaeva was taken into hospital after feeling weak. Scans showed she’d developed pneumonia in both lungs, a common symptom of the coronavirus infection, and two tests were taken, coming back positive. On May 8, Kashaeva died.“Coronavirus killed our grandmother of course and we’re grieving,” Kornilova said. “If it wasn’t for coronavirus, with chemotherapy she would have held out for some time.”