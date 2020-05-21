Germany bans abattoir subcontracting

BERLIN: The German government on Wednesday banned the use of subcontractors in the meat industry after a string of coronavirus infections among mainly foreign slaughterhouse workers sparked alarm. “It´s time to clean up the sector,” Labour Minister Hubertus Heil told reporters after Chancellor Angela Merkel´s cabinet agreed on stricter regulations.

From January 1, 2021 abattoirs and meat processing plants will have to directly employ their workers, putting an end to the controversial practice of relying on subcontractors to supply labourers from abroad, often from Bulgaria and Romania. Critics have long argued that the imported workers are paid less and are more vulnerable to abuses, and Heil himself has described the system as “dodgy”. Concern mounted after several German slaughterhouses were hit with coronavirus outbreaks, prompting fresh scrutiny over working conditions.