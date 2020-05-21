Kazakhstan says may shut oilfield with 935 virus cases

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan may have to close its most productive oilfield after more than 900 people working there contracted coronavirus, a senior public health official in the Central Asian country said Wednesday. The country´s chief sanitary doctor, Aizhan Esmagambetova, said at a briefing that cases at the giant Tengiz oilfield have more than doubled since Friday, reaching 935. The outbreak at the field in the oil-rich western region of Atyrau is the largest in Kazakhstan, which has a total of 6,969 confirmed virus cases.A government commission has set targets on curbing the spread of infections at Tengiz and a failure to meet these “could lead to larger numbers sick, isolation and the natural or forced closure of the enterprise,” Esmagambetova said.