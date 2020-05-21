S. Korea prosecutors demand35-year jail term for ex-leader Park

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors demanded Wednesday a 35-year jail term for former president Park Geun-hye who was ousted and later convicted over a sprawling corruption scandal. Park, the country´s first female president, was brought down in 2017 after huge street protests triggered by allegations that she and a close friend took bribes from top conglomerates for government favours. She was later sentenced to 32 years in jail for bribery, abuse of power, election law violations and taking money from South Korea´s spy agency. Park is being retried in the High Court on the bribery, abuse of power and spy agency charges — for which she is serving a combined 30 years — after the Supreme Court ruled the bribery accusation should have been handled separately.