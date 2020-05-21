Johnson vows new UK virus tracing strategy will be ready by June

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday the country will have 25,000 virus tracing staff recruited by June so the country can “make progress” in its strategy to keep easing the nationwide lockdown. The government is under pressure to get the recruits in place to operate alongside a smartphone tracing app to allow large-scale testing and tracing tactics to start next month. “We have growing confidence that we will have a test, track and trace operation that will be world-beating and... it will be in place by June 1,” Johnson told parliament. “Already we have recruited 24,000 tracers. By June 1 we will have 25,000,” he added, noting the staff will be able to trace the contacts of 10,000 new cases daily.