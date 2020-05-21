Court denies Netanyahu request to skip trial opening

JERUSALEM: An Israeli court on Wednesday denied a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be excused from attending the start of his impending corruption trial. The ruling by the Jerusalem District Court, where the first hearing is to be held on Sunday, cited a clause in Israeli criminal law stating that “a person may not be tried on criminal charges except in his presence”. Netanyahu´s legal team on Tuesday asked the court to allow Netanyahu´s absence from the formal reading of the charges against him, despite written objections by the state attorney´s office.