Cry hard with a vengeance: Woman sends tonne of onions to ex

BEIJING: A jilted Chinese woman has sent an unusual revenge gift to an ex-lover who broke up with her days before Chinese Valentine´s Day — dumping a truckload of onions on his doorstep to bring him to tears. The woman in eastern China´s Shandong province bought the tonne of onions online and had them delivered to her former boyfriend´s house, saying it was “his turn” to cry. She ordered the delivery drivers to pile the eye-watering vegetable up on her ex-boyfriend´s doorstep and leave without ringing the doorbell, reported Shandong Net, a news outlet affiliated to the local government, on Sunday. “I cried for three days, and now it´s your turn!,” she wrote in a note alongside the stinging gift. The woman in Shandong, surnamed Zhao, told Shandong Net that she had been in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend for nearly a year before the man decided to “unilaterally” break up. “It caused me a lot of pain, but he refused to cry!” Zhao said. So she said she decided to send a gift that would “squeeze out his tears”. “Money is nothing. But the feelings between two people are precious. I can´t be the only one crying,” she added.