Mali first in Africa to win Paris Club debt moratorium

PARIS: Mali is the first African nation to secure a moratorium in debt payments from the Paris Club of creditor nations, a French finance ministry source said Tuesday. Last month, G20 and Paris Club creditor nations agreed to waive most debt payments for the world´s poorest countries in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus crisis. “We already have four countries that have signed a moratorium with the Paris Club,” a ministry source said. Nepal, Grenada and the Dominican Republic were the other three, the source added. In all, 77 countries with combined debt of $36 billion are eligible for the moratorium this year. Of these, 41 out of 49 sub-Saharan African countries have $19 billion due in payments.