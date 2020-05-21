close
Thu May 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 21, 2020

Mali first in Africa to win Paris Club debt moratorium

World

AFP
May 21, 2020

PARIS: Mali is the first African nation to secure a moratorium in debt payments from the Paris Club of creditor nations, a French finance ministry source said Tuesday. Last month, G20 and Paris Club creditor nations agreed to waive most debt payments for the world´s poorest countries in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus crisis. “We already have four countries that have signed a moratorium with the Paris Club,” a ministry source said. Nepal, Grenada and the Dominican Republic were the other three, the source added. In all, 77 countries with combined debt of $36 billion are eligible for the moratorium this year. Of these, 41 out of 49 sub-Saharan African countries have $19 billion due in payments.

Latest News

More From World