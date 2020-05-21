Mali first in Africa to win Paris Club debt moratorium

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Mali is the first African nation to secure a moratorium in debt payments from the Paris Club of creditor nations, a French finance ministry source said Tuesday. Last month, G20 and Paris Club creditor nations agreed to waive most debt payments for the world´s poorest countries in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus crisis. “We already have four countries that have signed a moratorium with the Paris Club,” a ministry source said. Nepal, Grenada and the Dominican Republic were the other three, the source added. In all, 77 countries with combined debt of $36 billion are eligible for the moratorium this year. Of these, 41 out of 49 sub-Saharan African countries have $19 billion due in payments.