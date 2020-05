Cambridge moves lectures online until next year

LONDON: Cambridge University will have no face-to-face lectures until summer 2021 at the earliest in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman confirmed on Wednesday. Cambridge is the first UK university to set out its plans for the coming academic year starting in September. “The university is constantly adapting to changing advice as it emerges during the pandemic,” the university said in a statement Tuesday. “Given that it is likely that social distancing will continue to be required, the university has decided there will be no face-to-face lectures during the next academic year.

Lectures would continue to be available online. Smaller teaching groups could also take place in person, the university said, but only as long as they conform to social-distancing requirements.