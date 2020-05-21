Senate panel sets Tuesday vote on Ratcliffe nomination for spy chief

WASHINGTON: The US Senate Intelligence Committee has scheduled a vote for next Tuesday to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee John Ratcliffe to the post of Director of National Intelligence, two Congressional sources told media. The sources said that committee members are expected to move forward with a “party line” vote in which the committee’s majority Republicans all vote to confirm Ratcliffe, a Republican Representative from Texas, while minority Democrats all vote to reject the nomination. Among the Republicans expected to vote to confirm Ratcliffe to the top spy job is the intelligence committee’s temporarily sidelined chairman, Senator Richard Burr, who sources said had expressed reservations about Ratcliffe when Trump first floated the Congressman’s name as a possible Intelligence chief a year ago. Trump ultimately did not move forward with Ratcliffe’s nomination for the post until March of this year.