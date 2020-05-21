Virus vaccine will be ‘global public good’: top US official

WASHINGTON: If the United States is the first to develop an effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus, it has to quickly share it with the world, the head of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, told AFP in an interview. President Donald Trump´s administration has suggested that while it would share its scientific knowhow, it would prioritize the production of doses for the US population from the get-go. But Collins said he “absolutely” agrees with the French and Chinese leaders that a vaccine should be what they have called a “global public good,” and expressed particular concern for countries in Africa. “Certainly if we had a vaccine that works, I would want to be sure as quickly as possible, it is available there (Africa) and in South America — look at Brazil right now,” Collins said. “We have a great deal of responsibility. We, as the richest nation in the world, need not to just take care of ourselves. That would be a terrible outcome.

Trump blames Chinese ‘incompetence’ for ‘mass Worldwide killing’: US President Donald Trump again lashed out at China Wednesday over the coronavirus pandemic, blaming Beijing for “mass Worldwide killing.

The early morning tweet, which also referred to an unidentified “wacko in China,” was the latest heated rhetoric from the White House, where Trump is making attacks on Beijing a centerpiece of his November reelection bid. “It was the ´incompetence of China´, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing,” the president tweeted.

Trump administration to restore partial funding to World Health Organization: Fox News: US President Donald Trump’s administration is set to restore partial funding to the World Health Organization, Fox News reported late on Friday, citing a draft letter. The Trump administration will “agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions” to the WHO, Fox News reported, quoting from the letter. Trump suspended U.S. contributions to the WHO on April 14, accusing it of promoting China’s “disinformation” about the coronavirus outbreak and saying his administration would launch a review of the organization. WHO officials denied the claims and China has insisted it was transparent and open.