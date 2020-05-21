Olivia Colman to narrate Peep Show co-star Robert Webb’s debut novel

Olivia Colman will narrate the audiobook of her Peep Show co-star Robert Webb’s upcoming novel Come Again. The Oscar-winning actress will lend her voice to the audiobook of Webb’s first foray into fiction.

Come Again comes hot on the heels of the actor’s memoir and manifesto on masculinity, How Not To Be A Boy. The book tells the story of Kate, whose husband Luke dies suddenly and her life starts to fall apart.

One day, she wakes up in the wrong room and in the wrong body and she is 18 again but remembers everything. She realises she is in her college room in 1992 on the first day of Freshers’ Week, the day she first meets Luke, who is still a 19-year-old English student.

Kate knows how he died and that he is already ill and, if they can fall in love again, she might be able to save him.

Webb said: “I’m hugely thrilled that Olivia is narrating Come Again. I’ve loved working with her for many years and she would have been my first choice even if she hadn’t become an Oscar-munching megastar. I can’t wait to hear what she does with our heroine Kate and all the other lively characters. Hooray!” Come Again will be released exclusively as an audiobook on Audible on June 18.