Covid-19 challenges

Our coronavirus figures are becoming more alarming as each day goes on. In a recent opinion (in the press), Dr Sathar, country director, Population Council, Islamabad, has observed that the rapid spread of coronavirus is concentrated in our largest and fast expanding urban centers of Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, ICT/Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, and so on. The regions of Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, and Balochistan, put together, have reported the least number (or a far lesser quantum) of Covid-19 cases. Obviously, the residents of these regions have displayed considerable maturity, responsibility, and a sense of citizenship in the daily conduct of their lives, which is indeed laudatory. Social distancing may perhaps be easier to achieve in these far-flung, mostly pristine, regions.

It is imperative that we all realize that this brutal pandemic we are confronted with demands measures such as social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding crowded avenues, and using hand sanitizers ; these SOPs should be adopted by each and every urban citizen on a 'self-policing basis' whether it be at home or in the market/ workplace. We simply cannot deploy a policeman, an LEA official or a local community official in each and every locality, market, shop, factory, office, or residential street to police or coerce the ‘citizens’ in complying with the globally agreed SOPs. Meanwhile, the emerging socio-economic issues we have to face sooner rather than later in the urban areas are: rapid population growth (because of prolonged home confinement of married couples) and growing unemployment, fuelled by: (i) the return of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), in part due to financial distress or job layoffs in the overseas arena; (ii) failing or shuttered businesses in the local arena; and (iii) private and public sector downturn and/or outright stagnation. To a lesser extent, an uptick in the social curse of domestic abuse or violence may be registered. Contingency plans should be discussed, prepared, conceived, and implemented in real-time with the participation of all stakeholders. Funds allocation towards specific, high-value, Covid-19 tasks (like import of PPEs, allocation of large spaces set aside for virus sufferers, R&D measures to launch preventive or curtailment medicines) should be ensured by the Ministry of Finance, the SBP, or the provinces. No doubt, the state is faced with daunting health and economic challenges ahead.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore