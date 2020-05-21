‘Kashmir issue still vibrant’ amid coronavirus outbreak

LONDON: The Kashmir issue is still vibrant internationally during the Covid-19 outbreak, as the people in the held valley are being massacred by Indian occupation forces in the guise of lockdown.

These views were expressed at an online conference of British parliamentarians on the current situation of Kashmir, organised by Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), UK, said a TeK press release issued on Wednesday.

Speaking as chief guest, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan said India had closed all democratic avenues for Kashmiris to raise voice for the right to self-determination. He said the world must intervene now, adding: “A peaceful solution must be found or the clouds of nuclear war will continue to hover over South Asia”.

Andrew Gwynne MP, Chairman Labour Friends of Kashmir said there can be no decisions about Kashmir without the involvement of the people of Kashmir and the Kashmiri diaspora around the world.

“We will seek to use our position in the House of Commons and House of Lords to ensure that those voices are heard in the British parliamentary system as well,” he assured.

Paul Bristow MP, vice-chair of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir, said: “We have to make this a political issue and to do that we need to change the mindset within the government, the Labour front bench and all.”

Kate Hollern MP said since human rights were being violated in held Kashmir, the UN must step in to resolve the issue.

Tracy Brabin MP said Covid-19 has been used as a bit of a smokescreen to continue the human rights abuses in Kashmir. “Suppression and persecution of Muslims in India and Kashmir are heartbreaking. We need leadership to bring this issue on the table for a practical solution.”

Altaf Ahmed Bhat, President Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement, said another lockdown started after “fascist” Modi repealed Article 370 and 35A. “Kashmiris are being massacred under the guise of Covid-19.”

Alison Thewliss MP (SNP), Jess Phillips MP (Labour), James Daly MP (Conservative), Marco Longhi MP, Steve Baker MP (Conservative), Richard Burgon MP (Labour), Sara Britcliffe MP(Conservative), Jonathan Gullis MP(Conservative), Antony Higginbotham MP (Conservative), Rachel Hopkins MP (Labour), Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Convener Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, and President TeK, UK, Fahim Kayani also spoke on the occasion.