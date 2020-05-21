Big fall in job vacancies on offer in UK: study

LONDON: The number of job vacancies has dropped by almost half since the beginning of March, research suggests.

Jobs site Glassdoor said the rate of change has slowed in recent weeks. The largest falls have been in the consumer services industry, particularly media, publishing, arts and entertainment, said Glassdoor.

This strongly suggests that advertising and commercial revenue in the media sector has “collapsed” and the lockdown has significantly affected activity in the arts and entertainment sectors, it was indicated.

Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor, said: “The rate at which the UK job market is folding in on itself is slowing, but that doesn’t mask the fact that there are suddenly many more jobseekers around and only half as many jobs to go for.

“The competition for these coveted roles will be intense and the time to get hired will naturally slow down for most people. With the collapse in advertising revenues, the media sector is suffering a large weekly contraction in open jobs.

“The tech industry is not far behind but has weathered the storm far better since the beginning of the pandemic than media, publishing and other consumer services such as arts, entertainment, automotive, travel and tourism.”