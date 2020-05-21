Covid-19 claims one more life in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The number of deaths due to the Covid-19 has risen to 18 in Indian occupied Kashmir after a woman died of the disease at a hospital in Srinagar.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, a 40-year-old woman from Islamabad district, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died at the Soura Institute of Medical Sciences late Tuesday night.

A doctor at the hospital said she was in the isolation ward after testing positive and was suffering from acute pancreatitis, which has a high chance of mortality.

With her death, the number of Covid-19-related deaths in occupied Kashmir rose to 18. Sixteen among them are from the Kashmir valley, and two in the occupied Jammu division.

The Srinagar district has reported five deaths, the highest in any district, followed by Baramulla and Islamabad with four deaths each, while one death has been reported in Bandipora, Budgam, Kulgam, Udhampur and Jammu each.

The latest death is the seventh Covid-19 casualty in the past four days in occupied Kashmir. The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients in occupied Kashmir till now stands at 1,360. Among those infected, 1,151 are in the Kashmir valley, 166 in Jammu division and 43 in Ladakh region.