Two Indian troops shot dead in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Two Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed on Wednesday in an audacious attack in the Ganderbal district of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), Kashmir Media Service reported. The unidentified attackers fired indiscriminately at a party of 37 battalion of Border Security Force near the Pandach area in the district, resulting in injuries to two troops. The injured troops were rushed to the Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar where both were declared as brought dead on arrival by the doctors who attended them.