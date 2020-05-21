close
Thu May 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 21, 2020

Two Indian troops shot dead in Kashmir

Top Story

A
APP
May 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Two Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed on Wednesday in an audacious attack in the Ganderbal district of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), Kashmir Media Service reported. The unidentified attackers fired indiscriminately at a party of 37 battalion of Border Security Force near the Pandach area in the district, resulting in injuries to two troops. The injured troops were rushed to the Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar where both were declared as brought dead on arrival by the doctors who attended them.

Latest News

More From Top Story