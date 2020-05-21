Three critically wounded in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: Three people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were left critically wounded after Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations and fired across the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said

on Wednesday.

“Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation using mortars and automatic weapons in the Nikial sector along LoC deliberately targeting civilian population,” the statement said.

Due to the indiscriminate fire in the Khanni and Ooli villages, three innocent civilians received critical injuries. All injured were evacuated and being provided with medical care, ISPR added.

Afterwards, a senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the LoC in Nikial Sector on May 19, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, Karam Din, 18, and Muhammad Rizwan, 20, of Ooli village and Hafiz Ilyas, 30, resident of Khanni village sustained serious injuries.

The diplomat was told that “such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct”.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” said the Foreign Office.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

“The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions,” the statement added.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 1,101 ceasefire violations.