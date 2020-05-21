Trump blames China for ‘mass Worldwide killing’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump again lashed out at China on Wednesday over the coronavirus pandemic, blaming Beijing for "mass Worldwide killing".

The early morning tweet, which also referred to an unidentified "wacko in China", was the latest heated rhetoric from the White House, where Trump is making attacks on Beijing a centerpiece of his November reelection bid.

"It was the ‘incompetence of China’, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing," the president tweeted.

The virus first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and spread rapidly around the world, killing more than 323,000 people at the latest count, and triggering huge economic damage.

Trump initially played down the seriousness of the threat and said repeatedly that China was addressing the outbreak. He later pivoted to blaming China for allowing the international spread.

The White House has also suggested, without offering evidence so far, that the virus originated in a laboratory and was accidentally released. Trump has made repeated but vague threats of retaliation against the chief US economic rival.

He has also threatened to break off US funding to the World Health Organisation or WHO over what he says was its assistance to China in covering up the extent of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday the country will have 25,000 virus tracing staff recruited by June so the country can "make progress" in its strategy to keep easing the nationwide lockdown.

The government is under pressure to get the recruits in place to operate alongside a smartphone tracing app to allow large-scale testing and tracing tactics to start next month.

"We have growing confidence that we will have a test, track and trace operation that will be world-beating and... it will be in place by June 1," Johnson told parliament.

"Already we have recruited 24,000 tracers. By June 1 we will have 25,000," he added, noting the staff will be able to trace the contacts of 10,000 new cases daily.

Britain’s official coronavirus death toll is at least 41,000, with almost 10,000 dead in care homes in England and Wales alone, according to an update from the Office for National Statistics released on Tuesday.

The government’s official rolling daily count of fatalities, which is less comprehensive, stands at 35,341.

By both measures, the figures are the highest in Europe and second only to the United States in the global rankings.

Johnson, who himself was hospitalised for coronavirus in April and spent three days in intensive care, has been criticised for largely abandoning a testing and tracing strategy on March 12, as the virus took hold.

A cross-party parliamentary committee on Tuesday said it was clear a lack of capacity determined government strategy, and the testing regime had been "inadequate" in the early stages.

Johnson introduced a nationwide lockdown in late March, which is now being partially eased in England but maintained in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The British leader hopes some children will be able to return to primary schools from June 1.

The government has made the army of contact tracers a key part of the re-adopted approach to keeping the virus’ spread down, alongside wider community testing and the smartphone app.

The app, developed by the state-run National Health Service (NHS), has been undergoing trials this month before a wider rollout.

No firm date has yet been given for its full implementation.

In a related development, the German government on Wednesday banned the use of subcontractors in the meat industry after a string of coronavirus infections among mainly foreign slaughterhouse workers sparked alarm.

"It´s time to clean up the sector," Labour Minister Hubertus Heil told reporters after Chancellor Angela Merkel´s cabinet agreed on stricter regulations.

From January 1, 2021 abattoirs and meat processing plants will have to directly employ their workers, putting an end to the controversial practice of relying on subcontractors to supply labourers from abroad, often from Bulgaria and Romania.

Critics have long argued that the imported workers are paid less and are more vulnerable to abuses, and Heil himself has described the system as "dodgy".

Concern mounted after several German slaughterhouses were hit with coronavirus outbreaks, prompting fresh scrutiny over working conditions.

At one slaughterhouse in the northwestern district of Coesfeld, more than 260 workers tested positive for the virus. Many were from eastern Europe and lived in shared housing, a common practice among subcontracted workers.

Two other abattoirs, one in the state of Schleswig-Holstein and another in Lower Saxony, have reported around 100 cases each.

"The meat industry is important in our country," Heil said. "But there can be no tolerance for a business model that willingly accepts exploitation and the spread of pandemics."

As part of its package of measures, the government agreed to "massively" ramp up health and safety inspections at slaughter and processing sites. Employers will also have to share information with local authorities about where foreign workers are staying, to make it easier to trace people who have come into contact with an infected person.

And authorities will make a greater effort to educate foreign workers about their rights under German law, Heil said.