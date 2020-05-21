KP seize lead in online taekwondo

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday were leading in the first online Taekwondo Poomsae Championship that started under the auspices of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained on the top with six gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

Punjab are currently occupying second position with three gold, three silver and six bronze while Sindh claimed three silver and seven bronze medals.

The fighters from all the affiliated associations including Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, and clubs which are registered with the district, provincial or national federations are participating in the event.

As many as 400 athletes are featuring in the event which will continue till May 22. This is the first championship of its kind.