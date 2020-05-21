‘Players who refuse to train should not be punished’

PARIS: The head of global players’ union FIFPro has given his backing to footballers who do not want to return to training because of coronavirus fears and cautioned that it would be “inhumane and unacceptable” if they were to be punished for taking such a stance.

Jonas Baer-Hoffmann’s comments come after Troy Deeney of English Premier League side Watford refused to restart training ahead of a possible resumption of the season because he does not want to put his young child, who has breathing difficulties, at risk of catching the virus.

Deeney has also cited fears his family could be in danger because of figures that show black and ethnic minorities in the UK — which has the highest recorded death toll in Europe — are more likely to become seriously ill with COVID-19.

Deeney is “a player who has very legitimate concerns and wants to protect his family”, Baer-Hoffmann said in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday. “If these players are being pressured or potentially facing disciplinary actions, we feel that is very much unacceptable.

“The idea that somebody may be punished in a pandemic for trying to protect his family’s health is inhumane and unacceptable.”

However, there is no suggestion that Watford are plan­ning to take discipl­inary action against Troy Deeney.