ICC Bans Use of Saliva: Pat wants other options to shine ball

SYDNEY: Australia’s pace spearhead Pat Cummins has urged cricket’s lawmakers to sanction the use of an artificial substance to shine the ball during the COVID-19 pandemic now that saliva looks set to be banned.

The ICC’s Cricket Committee this week proposed a prohibition on players using saliva to maintain the ball due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus, but the use of sweat remains a legal option.

Cummins accepts the health reasons for the proposed rule change and wants safety to be a priority at all levels of the game, but said long-suffering fast bowlers need more help to stop the game becoming more batter-friendly, especially on lifeless Australian pitches.

“If we remove saliva, we have to have another option,” he told cricket.com.au.

“Sweat’s not bad, but I think we need something more than that, ideally. Whatever that is, wax or I don’t know what.

“If that’s what that science is telling us, that it’s high risk using saliva ... as long as we’re keeping other options open, whether that’s sweat or something artificial.

“We have to be able to shine the ball somehow so I’m glad they’ve let sweat remain. We’ve just got to make sure at the start of the spell we’re sweating and we’re nice and warm.”

Earlier this month, Australian manufacturer Kookaburra said it had developed a wax applicator that would allow cricket balls to be shined without using sweat or saliva.

The use of such a substance in matches would require a change to The Laws of Cricket, which explicitly says fielders must not use “artificial substances” to alter the condition of the ball.

While the Australian Institute of Sport’s (AIS) framework for the return of sport explicitly calls out both saliva and sweat as a risk factor in spreading the disease, the ICC Cricket Committee’s chief medico Peter Harcourt declared this week it is “highly unlikely” COVID-19 can be transmitted through sweat. — cricket.com.au