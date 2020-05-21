Helping The Needy: Federer’s pair of shoes fetches Aisam Rs3 million

ISLAMABAD: Tennis legend Roger Federer’s pair of shoes has fetched Aisamul Haq Rs3 million as he plans to further extend a helping hand to the poor and needy suffering from the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to ‘The News’, Pakistan’s tennis star Aisam said international tennis fraternity had responded to his request with Maria Sharapova, Novak Djokovic and cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram all responding to the cause.

“A renowned shoe company has scooped up Federer’s pair of shoes for Rs3 million. A TV channel has bought Sharapova’s shoes for Rs1 million. My shirt has also been bought for Rs1.1 million. The amount will go to laborers and low income earners.”

Aisam also announced contributing his Rs1 million cash incentive money which he got for winning medals in the 13th South Asian Games to the cause. “Apart from my previous contributions, I have also decided to donate Rs1 million cash he recently received from the Ministry

of IPC towards the needy people. Helping out poor and those seeking financial support at this time is a far bigger cause.”

Shoaib Akhtar has also donated a rare helmet that was presented to him by film star Shahrukh Khan after he was adjudged man of the match for KKR during an IPL match.

“This rare piece of helmet carries both Shahrukh and Shoaib’s signatures and is unique in its appearance. I hope to fetch a good amount from its auction,” he said.

Besides that, former world squash champion Jahangir Khan’s special racquet with which he won many laurels is also on sale. “The former great has donated this racquet for the cause. I am really grateful to him and to all those who have donated their sports belongings.”

Besides Shoaib and Was­im, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal Shoaib Malik and Mushtaq Ahmed also contributed in the noble cause by donating their cricket balls, bats and shirts. Boxing star Amir Khan and former hockey captain Shahbaz Ahmed also sent their sports belonging for auction.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Sania Mirza, Grigor Dmirtrov, Daniil Medvedev and S Tsitsipas all responded to Aisam’s call and had send their own used sports gears for auction.

Aisam confirmed reaching out to over 15000 families around the country. “With the help of these sports stars, I am hopeful my charity work would even spread further. These days I have totally devoted my time and energies to the cause and would try to reach out as many families as possible during the next couple of months’ time.”

The international tennis star has also called on the affluent sports lovers to come forward and extend help to the needy so that maximum support could be extended to them.