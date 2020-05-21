One dies of COVID-19, 149 test positive taking tally to 2,775

Islamabad : The coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak that has been getting more and more severe with every passing day in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has claimed another life in the region on Wednesday while in last 24 hours, as many as 149 new patients have been tested positive from the twin cities taking tally to 2,775.

The patient died of COVID-19 in last 24 hours was 78-year old male who was a resident of Rawal Town in Rawalpindi district. Another death took the death toll from the district to 74 while nine patients have already died of the disease in the federal capital.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that the number of patients tested positive for COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory in a day set a new record as in last 24 hours, as many as 104 patients were tested positive for coronavirus illness. It is the highest number of confirmed patients of COVID-19 in one day from ICT from where not over 63 patients were reported in a day since the outbreak hit this region of the country.

The confirmation of 104 new patients in a day took the total number of patients tested positive so far from ICT to 1,138 of which only 151 have so far recovered while nine have lost their lives. The number of active cases of COVID-19 became 978 on Wednesday according to the official figure released by National Command and Control Centre.

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi district, a total of 45 patients were tested positive for the illness in last 24 hours taking total number of patients so far confirmed from the district to 1637 of which only 381 have so far achieved cure.

As many as 829 confirmed patients of the coronavirus illness have been in isolation at their homes while some 362 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities designated for corona management in town including Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Rawalpindi, a field hospital at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex and Holy Family Hospital.

The number of persons who are under quarantine at their homes in the district reached 2136 on Wednesday while 69 of 74 persons who reached Pakistan from South Africa last week have been discharged from University of Engineering and Technology in Taxila as they were tested negative for COVID-19, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He added that five of the 74 travelers have been tested positive again and they have been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Taxila for treatment. At present, we have no patient or suspect at any of the government-run isolation and quarantine facilities, he said.