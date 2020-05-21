Clampdown ordered on anti-environment activities on Margallas

Islamabad : The prime minister’s adviser on climate change, Malik Amin Aslam, on Wednesday asked the Islamabad district administration to crack down on all sorts of environment-damaging activities in the Margalla Hills National Park area.

“We have already issued directions to the relevant authorities for legal action against those involved in tree felling and damaging environment on the Margallas,” he said during a visit to the Margalla Hills, where trees were chopped down by the Monal restaurant for its expansion.

The premier's aide said tree cutting and construction activities won't be tolerated in the Margalla Hills National Park at any cost.

“We won't allow anyone to play havoc with the Margalla Hills National Park in any form and degrade it for greed,” he said.

Malik Amin said the non-conforming activities carried out by the Monal restaurant on the Margallas in a clandestine way had caused massive degradation of land, which would take a long time for restoration.

"After learning about tree cutting and land levelling by the Monal restaurant, I directed the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency Islamabad to take legal action against culprits. Also, the Islamabad administration was requested for immediate action," he said.

The premier's adviser said in 2005, Monal was allowed construction by the Capital Development Authority, while later on, the opening of few more restaurants and recreational spots was allowed in the National Park area.

"We must know all have been constructed without any environmental approval from the Pak-EPA, which are undoubtedly causing incessant damages to ecosystem and spiking levels of pollution in the vicinity," he said.

Malik Amin also planted saplings and directed the district administration to ensure the restoration of the damaged site to its original state.