FIFPro warns against punishing players who refuse to train

PARIS: The head of global players’ union FIFPro has given his backing to footballers who do no want to return to training because of coronavirus fears and cautioned that it would be “inhumane and unacceptable” if they were to be punished for taking such a stance.

Jonas Baer-Hoffmann’s comments come after Troy Deeney of English Premier League side Watford refused to restart training ahead of a possible resumption of the season because he does not want to put his young child, who has breathing difficulties, at risk of catching the virus.

Deeney has also cited fears his family could be in danger because of figures that show black and ethnic minorities in the UK -- which has the highest recorded death toll in Europe -- are more likely to become seriously ill with COVID-19.

Deeney is “a player who has very legitimate concerns and wants to protect his family”, Baer-Hoffmann said in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.

“If these players are being pressured or potentially facing disciplinary actions, we feel that is very much unacceptable.

“The idea that somebody may be punished in a pandemic for trying to protect his family’s health is inhumane and unacceptable.”

However, there is no suggestion that Watford are planning to take disciplinary action against Deeney.

Several players in England have voiced concerns about returning to training, even in small groups.

Watford were among the Premier League clubs affected by six positive tests for the virus out of a total of 748 tests conducted on Sunday and Monday.

England defender Danny Rose, on loan at Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur, said players were being treated like “lab rats” as the league attempts to get going again.

“No system can actually exclude the risk of infection, so it is a question about the probability by which you minimise that risk and many of the systems that we are seeing and reading about -- not particularly England -- still leave many, many gaps and many risks,” Baer-Hoffmann said.

“If the players in England -- of which Danny Rose is a part -- would like stricter rules then that needs to be discussed.”

Baer-Hoffmann admitted that plenty of players around the world were keen to get back playing despite the potential risks involved, but said FIFPro recommended that players undertake three to four weeks of training before beginning matches again due to the risk of injuries.