No preparation to resume sports activities

KARACHI: The lack of coordination among the federal ministry for IPC, provincial sports departments, and federations and associations means competitions are unlikely to resume any time soon even though restrictions enforced to check spread of coronavirus are being removed gradually.

In many countries around the world, sports activities are being started with safety measures in place. The football league in Germany has resumed. Australia and India cricket series in Sydney is being planned as the disease is under control there.

In Pakistan, only the authorities of cricket and hockey have some plans of how they will deal with the situation. PHF has already announced that they would organise a five-a-side tournament in July.

Otherwise, there is no planning about how the sports events at domestic level would be organised. Sports like athletics, table tennis, tennis, squash can be organised if proper protocols are formulated. But no guidelines have been provided from any side, neither from ministry of IPC, nor provincial sports departments.

The federations and associations are also sitting idle. The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and provincial Olympic associations should come forward and announce how they would tackle the situation in post-coronavirus period.

Federations and associations should announce the training programs of their disciplines to prepare their players and athletes for national championships and international competitions.