Demoted Sarfraz sets sights on international return

KARACHI: Pakistan fired Sarfraz Ahmed as their T20 International captain last year and recently also sacked him as the country’s 50-over skipper.

To add insult to injury, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also demoted Sarfraz, the man who captained them to the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2017, in the new list of central contracts issued recently.

But if Sarfraz, who has been dropped from the Pakistan team, is irked by this series of snubs, he is hiding it well.

Asked if the demotion from elite Category A to B has hurt him, Sarfraz said on Wednesday his sights were set on regaining his place in the national team

In a PCB podcast, Sarfraz stressed that the demotion in central contracts didn’t bother him.

“There are ups and downs during one’s career and so the demotion doesn’t bother me because my goal is to return to the national team,” he commented.

While Sarfraz was demoted, PCB decided to promote Test captain Azhar Ali and young fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi to category A in the contracts list.

Sarfraz was all praise for Shaheen, stressing that the left-armer deserved his promotion.

“His excellent performance last year is the main reason for his development in the central contract. He’s a great player. I hope the best for him,” Sarfraz said.