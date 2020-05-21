Naseem wants to perform well in limited overs

KARACHI: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has said that he has performed well in the Tests and is now looking to do well in the limited overs too.

The 17-year-old has made his presence felt after featuring in four Tests capturing 13 wickets. Naseem received central contract as big names like Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, who opted out of Tests, were ignored.

He believes that playing Tests is tougher and since he has performed well in Tests, it will not be a big deal for him to also do well for Pakistan in ODIs and T20Is.