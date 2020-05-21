PBC seeks reopening of industries

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Council (PBC), a private sector business policy advocacy forum, has urged the Sindh government to allow industries other than steel, cement and apparel resume operations, in compliance with the SOPs prescribed, a statement said on Wednesday.

Prolonged shutdown carries the risk of permanent closure of some undertakings and the consequent loss of jobs and revenue to the provincial government, it added.

Meanwhile, PBC appreciates the proactive steps taken by the Sindh government to contain the spread of COVID-19. No doubt countless lives have been saved.

“We also record our appreciation of the phased and safety driven manner in which your government has allowed economic activity to resume. Many of our members in food, pharmaceutical, iron and steel and export sectors in Sindh have demonstrated a heightened sense of responsibility to safe-work practices.”

There are anomalies between the sectors allowed to reopen by various provinces, the council said, adding that these are working to the detriment of those with manufacturing facilities in Sindh. As a result, the Sindh-based units are losing revenue and market share, while continuing to pay employees and incur fixed costs.

For instance, electronic appliance manufacturers have been allowed to reopen in Punjab, while those in Sindh are still locked down.