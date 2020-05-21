close
Thu May 21, 2020
May 21, 2020

Hameed appointed KSBL rector

Business

 
May 21, 2020

KARACHI: The board of Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL) has appointed Mubashar Hameed as the rector, a statement said on Wednesday.

In addition to his role as KSBL rector, Hameed will also serve as the CEO of Karachi Education Initiative (KEI), it added.

The KEI is the sponsoring and fund raising entity of KSBL where sponsor directors represent some of the leading industrial and financial groups in Pakistan.

Prior to joining KSBL, Hameed served as the chief digital officer at Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency where he led a complete business transformation, including restructuring of the agency into a digital business.

