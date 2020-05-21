$1.3mln solar plant planned

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A private firm has planned to invest $1.26 million in setting up around two megawatts of solar power plant after getting a licence from the government, a document showed.
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) granted licence to Shams Power (Pvt) Ltd for its 1.897 megawatts of solar-based distributed generation at Packages Mall, Lahore.
The total cost of the project would be about $1.26 million, which will be financed through parent companies either through 100 percent equity or by arranging debt from the lending institutions on mutually-agreed terms and conditions, according to the document.
The Nepra said the proposal of Shams Power for installing different photovoltaics-based generation facilities would result in optimum utilisation of the renewable energy, which is currently untapped, resulting in pollution free electric power.