Bank holiday

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from May 22 to 27, 2020 (Friday to Wednesday) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the central bank reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the SBP separately said during the extended holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, it has been decided that banks and microfinance banks (MFBs) may open their selected branches on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at their own discretion in various business centres/ commercial hubs, etc, across Pakistan.

However, it may be noted that RTGS System and Clearing through NIFT will not be available on the abovementioned date. Accordingly, NIFT will collect financial instruments from branches on Thursday, May 28, 2020 for clearing purposes, it said.