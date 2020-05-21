Cementmakers urge early approval of large-scale mining leases

LAHORE: Fatima Group on Wednesday urged the Punjab government to speed up the process of awarding it a large-scale mining lease for its new cement plant, as the bureaucratic red-tapism in the concerned department was actually standing in the way of new investment in the province.

A statement said General Manager of the Fatima Group Muhammad Akthar along with project manager Nasir Bhatti discussed the matter with Punjab Minister of Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal in a meeting here at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT).

“The delay in granting in leases to the cement sector has delayed investment in the province,” Muhammad Akhtar, GM, Fatima Group said during the meeting.

Akhtar said currently 14 applications for the installation of new cement plants and extension in existing one in the five districts of Punjab, including Attock, DG Khan, Mianwali, Khushab, and Chakwal, were pending with different provincial departments, including local government, mines and minerals and others.

“The issue of delay due to the other departments was already brought into the notice of the minister, who also took up the matter with the concern ministries,” the official added.

Akhtar apprised the minister the group wants to increase the investment in the Punjab for which conducive environment and supportive policies were required. “Once an investor gets large-scale mining lease, it still has to complete lots of other tasks to bring the cement production plant on ground. Thus, granting the lease to the large at the earliest will attract more investment to the province.”

According to the cement industry officials, on average $250 to $300 million new investment is required for a new plant. “Punjab government’s dragging its feet on the already pending 14 applications is hindering the investment of $3.5 to $4.2 billion in the province.

Akhtar deplored the situation by commenting that the new investment suffering due to red-tapism in a time when country is in a dire need of it.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, Punjab industry minister, assured the Fatima Group officials the issue would be taken up with the chief minister of Punjab.

Iqbal said the government was committed to make the Punjab an investment hub for local and foreign investment, adding, it was devising investment-friendly policies besides proving one window facilities to the investors in PBIT.

“Investors are looking for new investment in cement sector in the backdrop of anticipated growth in the construction sector in the near future following the CPEC projects and housing projects announced by the government alongside incentive package for construction sector for economic revival,” the minister said.

A number of existing cement manufacturers and some new players had applied for the NOC (no-objection certificate) with the Punjab industry department for getting permission for the installation of new cement factories in five districts of the province. However, approvals were not granted as the department had sent the applications to concerned departments for their nods before granting the NOCs to the applicants.

The applicants had taken up the issue of pending application with the government almost half-a-year ago and the industry minister had also held a meeting on the matter in December 2019, but no further progressed was witnessed. The Punjab government last year had lifted the ban on cement industry after a gap of 12 years so that the sector could flourish and augment the industrial sector and attract more new investment. However, despite the passage of many months the issue remains unresolved.