Rupee ends weaker

KARACHI: The rupee ended slightly lower against the dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 160.77 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 160.74.

Dealers said the currency edged lower as demand for the greenback from importers and companies before Eid holidays surpassed remittance inflows. “The rupee is likely to be under pressure in the coming sessions due to the dollar demand from importers and the corporate sector ahead of the Eid festival and as businesses restart production at factories after two months of coronavirus lockdown,” a forex dealer said.

Sentiments were negative following the Moody’s report over the banking sector, which said it had put top five Pakistani banks under watch for possible downgrading of their long-term local and foreign deposit and credit ratings, guessing the government could default on repayment of debt to global private sector creditors, which would also weaken the banks’ ability to operate. Analysts see growing risk of another round of currency devaluation due to declining exports and remittance inflows.

A slowdown in the economic activity in the developed world amid low global oil prices can have serious implications on Pakistan’s external account position, according to a brokerage report.