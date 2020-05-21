Banks freeze Rs432bln loan repayments

KARACHI: The central bank said on Wednesday commercial banks have approved up to one-year of moratorium from repayment of loans worth Rs432 billion for various borrowers hit by coronavirus-related lockdown.

“By 15 May 20, Rs432 billion of principal repayments of loans have been deferred as part of the principal deferment scheme introduced by the SBP in collaboration with the PBA (Pakistan Banks’ Association),” the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a tweet. “Around 600,000 borrowers have benefitted from this scheme. Majority of the beneficiaries in the loan deferment/restructuring are microfinance borrowers who benefitted to the tune of Rs37 billion.” The SBP added that currently banks are processing more than 100,000 requests for deferment and restructuring/rescheduling. The central bank and PBA, in March, announced loan relief to the borrowers suffering disruptions as the lockdown brought the economy and the businesses to a halt.

Lockdown started to ease ahead of Eid holidays that follow a shopping spree expected to somehow lessen the colossal losses incurred by trade and industry because of two months of freeze on economic activities.

Meanwhile, SBP said banks sanctioned more than Rs60 billion in loans to help companies pay salaries of their employees under a refinancing scheme announced to avert layoffs.

State Bank said as of May 15, 1,700 businesses applied to commercial banks to benefit from rozgar (employment) refinance scheme for a total loan amount of Rs120 billion and covering more than 1.1 million employees.

“Of the total applications received by commercial banks under the scheme, about Rs61 billion representing 600,000 jobs has already been approved and the rest are in process,” the SBP said in another tweet.

In April, the SBP introduced a temporary refinance scheme for businesses to support the employment of workers in the face of economic challenges posed by lockdown. Its core objective is to incentivise businesses to not lay off their workers. The rozgar finance scheme is available to all businesses in Pakistan through banks and covers all types of employees, including permanent, contractual, daily wages as well as outsourced workers.

Businesses that benefit from the employment protection scheme commit to not lay off workers for three months.

State Bank finances up to 100 percent of wages and salaries of businesses with average 3-month wage bills of up to Rs500 million. This can be used for the onward payment of wages and salaries for the months of April, May and June. Previously, 100 percent financing was available up to a wage bill of Rs200 million when the scheme was introduced. The SBP further finances up to 75 percent with maximum financing of Rs1 billion for businesses with 3-month wage bill exceeding Rs500 million. Earlier, 75 percent financing was available up to a maximum of Rs375 million and 50 percent up to a maximum of Rs500 million.